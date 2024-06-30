U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks at AFSOC Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks at a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 2, 2024. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley assumed command of Air Force Special Operations Command from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Ancona)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 16:51
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
