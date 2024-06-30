2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Maura M. Hennigan, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, assumes command of 2nd MLG during a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 2, 2024. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams relinquished command of 2nd MLG, to Brig. Gen. Maura M. Hennigan, after two years of honorable service as the commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)
