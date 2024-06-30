Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Maura M. Hennigan, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, assumes command of 2nd MLG during a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 2, 2024. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams relinquished command of 2nd MLG, to Brig. Gen. Maura M. Hennigan, after two years of honorable service as the commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929648
    VIRIN: 240702-M-GD991-1001
    Filename: DOD_110422910
    Length: 01:05:25
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Change of Command Ceremony, by Cpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commanding General
    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    II MEF
    Marines
    Colors
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT