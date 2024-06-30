Joint Base Andrews welcomes U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh as the new 316th Wing and installation commander during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 2, 2024. Oh now leads tens of thousands of service members and civilians on the installation, home to five wings, three headquarters and more than 80 tenant organizations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 15:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929643
|VIRIN:
|240702-F-XB588-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110422803
|Length:
|01:06:18
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Base Andrews welcomes new 316th Wing and installation commander, by SrA Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington
