Joint Base Andrews welcomes new 316th Wing and installation commander

Joint Base Andrews welcomes U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh as the new 316th Wing and installation commander during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 2, 2024. Oh now leads tens of thousands of service members and civilians on the installation, home to five wings, three headquarters and more than 80 tenant organizations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith)