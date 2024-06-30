Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews welcomes new 316th Wing and installation commander

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith 

    316th Wing

    Joint Base Andrews welcomes U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh as the new 316th Wing and installation commander during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 2, 2024. Oh now leads tens of thousands of service members and civilians on the installation, home to five wings, three headquarters and more than 80 tenant organizations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929643
    VIRIN: 240702-F-XB588-1001
    Filename: DOD_110422803
    Length: 01:06:18
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews welcomes new 316th Wing and installation commander, by SrA Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews
    change of command
    316th Wing

