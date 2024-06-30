Yellow Ribbon Program Testimonial: TSgt Colin Ballein

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program addresses the unique stressors of the deployment and reintegration process by being a trusted agency and integral part of the resiliency-readiness network. Over the past year, the 655th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Wing had 14 members and their families or supporting members take advantage of the program by attending a Yellow Ribbon event. One of our members, Tech. Sgt. Colin Ballein of the 64th Intelligence Squadron, and his wife Katherine offered their perspective after recently participating in a Yellow Ribbon event. (U.S. Air Force Video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)