WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program addresses the unique stressors of the deployment and reintegration process by being a trusted agency and integral part of the resiliency-readiness network. Over the past year, the 655th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Wing had 14 members and their families or supporting members take advantage of the program by attending a Yellow Ribbon event. One of our members, Tech. Sgt. Colin Ballein of the 64th Intelligence Squadron, and his wife Katherine offered their perspective after recently participating in a Yellow Ribbon event. (U.S. Air Force Video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 15:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929642
|VIRIN:
|240504-F-AF123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110422769
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yellow Ribbon Program Testimonial: TSgt Colin Ballein, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT