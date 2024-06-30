Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yellow Ribbon Program Testimonial: TSgt Colin Ballein

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    10th Air Force

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program addresses the unique stressors of the deployment and reintegration process by being a trusted agency and integral part of the resiliency-readiness network. Over the past year, the 655th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Wing had 14 members and their families or supporting members take advantage of the program by attending a Yellow Ribbon event. One of our members, Tech. Sgt. Colin Ballein of the 64th Intelligence Squadron, and his wife Katherine offered their perspective after recently participating in a Yellow Ribbon event. (U.S. Air Force Video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 15:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929642
    VIRIN: 240504-F-AF123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110422769
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Yellow Ribbon Event
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Post-Deployment
    Family & Morale
    Air Force Resere Command

