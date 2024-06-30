William Beaumont Army Medical Center and El Paso Community College invited Army Medics to take part in a 5 month paramedic course. This grueling course puts medics to the test so they can hone their skills and learn new ones along the way
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 12:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929621
|VIRIN:
|240618-D-YW926-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110421973
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WBAMC Paramedic Course, by David Greeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
