    WBAMC Paramedic Course

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by David Greeson 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center and El Paso Community College invited Army Medics to take part in a 5 month paramedic course. This grueling course puts medics to the test so they can hone their skills and learn new ones along the way

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 12:41
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Emergency Room
    Paramedic
    Medic
    Army Medic

