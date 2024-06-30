Coast Guard, National Association of State Boating Law Administrators PSA

This Operation Dry Water PSA video edit is a collaboration between Coast Guard District 7 and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video edit by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 10:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|929607
|VIRIN:
|240702-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110421864
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
