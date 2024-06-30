Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein installation commander discusses leadership objectives

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, discusses her mission priorities for the installation and local community at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. Over the last two weeks, Williams took part in various unit immersions where she was able to meet Airmen and senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 10:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929601
    VIRIN: 240626-F-TO537-1006
    Filename: DOD_110421753
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    86th AW
    U.S. Air Force
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Ramstein Air Base Germany

