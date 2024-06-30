U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, discusses her mission priorities for the installation and local community at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. Over the last two weeks, Williams took part in various unit immersions where she was able to meet Airmen and senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 10:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929601
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-TO537-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110421753
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein installation commander discusses leadership objectives, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
