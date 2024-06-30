U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-4 ADAR) and Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion) [1-214 AVN], 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct Medical Evacuation (MedEvac) training at Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, June 20, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 09:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929592
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-EX530-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110421603
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MedEvac Training 5-4 ADAR and 1-214 AVN, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
