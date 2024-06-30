Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MedEvac Training 5-4 ADAR and 1-214 AVN

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.20.2024

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-4 ADAR) and Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion) [1-214 AVN], 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct Medical Evacuation (MedEvac) training at Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, June 20, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929592
    VIRIN: 240620-A-EX530-9001
    Filename: DOD_110421603
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    europeansupport2024

