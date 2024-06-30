Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marietta Repair Station fabricates parts to support maintenance operations at Hannibal Locks and Dam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARIETTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Broll of operations at the Marietta Repair Station in Marrietta, Ohio and Hannibal Locks and Dam in Hannibal, Ohio.

    Video credit: Lee Roberts (USACE Nashville District), Mike Maddox (USACE Louisville District) and Emily Helton (USACE Chicago District).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 09:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929591
    VIRIN: 240626-A-GI410-5312
    Filename: DOD_110421553
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: MARIETTA, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marietta Repair Station fabricates parts to support maintenance operations at Hannibal Locks and Dam, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Waterways
    USACE
    Marietta
    Construction
    repair fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT