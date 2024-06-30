Broll of operations at the Marietta Repair Station in Marrietta, Ohio and Hannibal Locks and Dam in Hannibal, Ohio.
Video credit: Lee Roberts (USACE Nashville District), Mike Maddox (USACE Louisville District) and Emily Helton (USACE Chicago District).
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 09:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929591
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-GI410-5312
|Filename:
|DOD_110421553
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|MARIETTA, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marietta Repair Station fabricates parts to support maintenance operations at Hannibal Locks and Dam, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
