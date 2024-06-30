Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DTRA Director recently spent time with the #STEM workforce of the future at JSTI West

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Rebecca Hersman, #DTRA Director, recently spent time with the #STEM workforce of the future at the Joint Science and Technology Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico. DTRA’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department, in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office for Chemical and Biological Defense, #JSTO an integral component of the Chemical and Biological Defense Program, operates #JSTI.

    JSTI is a program for high school students funded by the Chemical and Biological Defense Program #CBDP that seeks to spark interest in STEM and improve skills necessary to meet long-term national defense priorities. The program also introduces the students to the CBDP’s and DTRA’s missions while providing an opportunity for students to engage in hands-on STEM activities while being mentored by STEM professionals from DTRA, Department of Defense Laboratories, and National Laboratories. During her visit with the JSTI students, Hersman emphasized the importance of approaching STEM education collectively and providing students with all the tools they need to be successful in STEM careers that support the defense of our nation.

    #AdvancingWorkforceoftheFuture
    #JSTO
    #CBDP
    #DoDSTEM

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 16:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929531
    VIRIN: 240628-D-BA011-2278
    Filename: DOD_110420088
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    JSTO
    CBDP
    JSTI-West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT