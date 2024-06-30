DTRA Director recently spent time with the #STEM workforce of the future at JSTI West

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rebecca Hersman, #DTRA Director, recently spent time with the #STEM workforce of the future at the Joint Science and Technology Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico. DTRA’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department, in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office for Chemical and Biological Defense, #JSTO an integral component of the Chemical and Biological Defense Program, operates #JSTI.



JSTI is a program for high school students funded by the Chemical and Biological Defense Program #CBDP that seeks to spark interest in STEM and improve skills necessary to meet long-term national defense priorities. The program also introduces the students to the CBDP’s and DTRA’s missions while providing an opportunity for students to engage in hands-on STEM activities while being mentored by STEM professionals from DTRA, Department of Defense Laboratories, and National Laboratories. During her visit with the JSTI students, Hersman emphasized the importance of approaching STEM education collectively and providing students with all the tools they need to be successful in STEM careers that support the defense of our nation.



