    106th Anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood

    CHATEAU-THIERRY, AISNE, FRANCE

    07.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines and French service members commemorate the 106th anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial, France, May 26, 2024. The Battle of Belleau Wood was one of the largest and bloodiest battles Marines fought in WWI and was where Marines earned the nickname "teufelhunden," which means "devil dog" in English. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 15:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929530
    VIRIN: 240701-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110420078
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: CHATEAU-THIERRY, AISNE, FR

