U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Ryan Berry, a native of Florida and a company executive officer with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, gives an interview discussing the training that took place during Balikatan 24, the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum, and Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, June 20, 2024. Berry discusses the events that made up these three training exercises, the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and the Philippines, and the unique relationship our forces share with one another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 18:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|929526
|VIRIN:
|240620-M-MI096-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110420033
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|PAREDES AIR STATION, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Lt. Ryan Berry Interview, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
