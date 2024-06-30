Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Ryan Berry Interview

    PAREDES AIR STATION, PHILIPPINES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Ryan Berry, a native of Florida and a company executive officer with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, gives an interview discussing the training that took place during Balikatan 24, the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum, and Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, June 20, 2024. Berry discusses the events that made up these three training exercises, the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and the Philippines, and the unique relationship our forces share with one another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 18:00
    Category: Interviews
    Location: PAREDES AIR STATION, PH

    MASA
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    3d LCT
    MASA24
    IMEFSummerSeries

