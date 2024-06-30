Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C Co 1-163rd Gunnery Footage

    TOWNSEND, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Matthew Williams 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Footage from C Co 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion tank gunnery

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929521
    VIRIN: 240621-A-JJ857-6246
    Filename: DOD_110419969
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: TOWNSEND, MONTANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C Co 1-163rd Gunnery Footage, by SPC Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

