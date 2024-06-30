New York National Guard Soldiers test lightweight laser designator rangefinder at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. - Soldiers from the New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team traveled to Fort Drum, New York, June 24-28, to test out the Army’s lightweight laser designator rangefinder (LLDR) system. The LLDR is a crew-served, Soldier-portable, long-range target locator and laser designation system, providing Soldiers on the battlefield with highly accurate target location information while using the laser designator to call for fire using precision, near-precision and area munitions.
|06.28.2024
|07.01.2024 13:58
|Package
|929474
|240628-A-HG995-3811
|DOD_110419645
|00:01:21
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|1
|1
