    New York National Guard Soldiers test lightweight laser designator rangefinder at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Warren Wright 

    New York National Guard

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. - Soldiers from the New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team traveled to Fort Drum, New York, June 24-28, to test out the Army’s lightweight laser designator rangefinder (LLDR) system. The LLDR is a crew-served, Soldier-portable, long-range target locator and laser designation system, providing Soldiers on the battlefield with highly accurate target location information while using the laser designator to call for fire using precision, near-precision and area munitions.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929474
    VIRIN: 240628-A-HG995-3811
    Filename: DOD_110419645
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    Training
    NYNG
    Lightweight Laser Designator Rangefinder

