New York National Guard Soldiers test lightweight laser designator rangefinder at Fort Drum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929474" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT DRUM, N.Y. - Soldiers from the New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team traveled to Fort Drum, New York, June 24-28, to test out the Army’s lightweight laser designator rangefinder (LLDR) system. The LLDR is a crew-served, Soldier-portable, long-range target locator and laser designation system, providing Soldiers on the battlefield with highly accurate target location information while using the laser designator to call for fire using precision, near-precision and area munitions.