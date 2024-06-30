Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LPQ&A 27 Jun 2024 featuring Mr. Josh Cavalier presenting ChatGPT prompt strategies for Learning and Development

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Valerie Saenz 

    Air Education and Training Command

    LPQ&A 27 Jun 2024 featuring Mr. Josh Cavalier presenting ChatGPT prompt strategies for Learning and Development

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 13:10
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:03:30
    Location: US

    TAGS

    LPQ&A
    Learning Professionals' Q&A
    LPQ&A 2024
    Foundational Competencies-Digital Literacy

