Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-46 Maximum Endurance Operation - Project Magellan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Kaleb Brewer, 350th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a KC-46A Pegasus from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, from a KC-135R Stratotanker from McConnell over the United Kingdom July 1, 2024. The KC-46 was taking part in a 45-hour Maximum Endurance Operation, called Project Magellan, launching June 29 from McConnell Air Force Base, flying westward, non-stop, around the world and landing back at McConnell July 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929448
    VIRIN: 240701-F-YR448-1001
    Filename: DOD_110419386
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 Maximum Endurance Operation - Project Magellan, by A1C Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    22 ARW completes first hour nonstop KC-46 flight around the world

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McConnell
    22 ARW
    MEO
    Project Magellan
    circumnavigation
    Maximum Endurance Operation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT