KC-46 Maximum Endurance Operation - Project Magellan

Senior Airman Kaleb Brewer, 350th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a KC-46A Pegasus from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, from a KC-135R Stratotanker from McConnell over the United Kingdom July 1, 2024. The KC-46 was taking part in a 45-hour Maximum Endurance Operation, called Project Magellan, launching June 29 from McConnell Air Force Base, flying westward, non-stop, around the world and landing back at McConnell July 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)
|07.01.2024
|07.01.2024 12:03
|B-Roll
|929448
|240701-F-YR448-1001
|DOD_110419386
|00:03:07
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|5
|5
22 ARW completes first hour nonstop KC-46 flight around the world
