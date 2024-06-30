KC-46 Maximum Endurance Operation - Project Magellan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929448" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior Airman Kaleb Brewer, 350th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a KC-46A Pegasus from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, from a KC-135R Stratotanker from McConnell over the United Kingdom July 1, 2024. The KC-46 was taking part in a 45-hour Maximum Endurance Operation, called Project Magellan, launching June 29 from McConnell Air Force Base, flying westward, non-stop, around the world and landing back at McConnell July 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)