MCESG hosts a change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929444" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kelly Frushour, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, center, passes command to Col. Clifford Magee during the change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 28, 2024. Frushour relinquished command to Col. Clifford Magee after serving as the commanding officer for two years. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility, and total commitment to all Marines and Sailors under the command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Erick Reyes)