U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kelly Frushour, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, center, passes command to Col. Clifford Magee during the change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 28, 2024. Frushour relinquished command to Col. Clifford Magee after serving as the commanding officer for two years. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility, and total commitment to all Marines and Sailors under the command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Erick Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 12:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|929444
|VIRIN:
|240628-M-ER001-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110419300
|Length:
|00:34:33
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MCESG hosts a change of command ceremony, by PFC Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
