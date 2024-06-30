Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCESG hosts a change of command ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Pfc. Erick Reyes 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kelly Frushour, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, center, passes command to Col. Clifford Magee during the change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 28, 2024. Frushour relinquished command to Col. Clifford Magee after serving as the commanding officer for two years. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility, and total commitment to all Marines and Sailors under the command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Erick Reyes)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 12:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 929444
    VIRIN: 240628-M-ER001-1001
    Filename: DOD_110419300
    Length: 00:34:33
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    USMC
    change of command
    quantico
    MSAU
    MCSESG

