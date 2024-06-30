July 4 Shoutout - Col John Beatty

Air Force Col Johnn Beatty
Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineer, the Pentagon
Message: "Hey, this is Col John Beatty, United States Air Force, wishing everybody a happy 4th of July from everybody at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. I want to say hello to everyone back in Saranac Lake, New York. Go, Yankees!"
