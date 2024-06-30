Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 4 Shoutout - Col John Beatty

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Marc Loi 

    Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

    Air Force Col Johnn Beatty
    Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineer, the Pentagon

    Message: "Hey, this is Col John Beatty, United States Air Force, wishing everybody a happy 4th of July from everybody at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. I want to say hello to everyone back in Saranac Lake, New York. Go, Yankees!"

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 11:04
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 929439
    VIRIN: 240627-D-SD827-1001
    Filename: DOD_110419192
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: SARANAC LAKE, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    New York Yankees
    Yankees
    Shoutouts
    Independence Day
    MLBYankees
    New York natives

