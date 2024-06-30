Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARMC Dive Candidate Training Program

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carson Cleverly and Harrison Cox

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    NORFOLK, Va - The Dive Candidate Training Program trains aspiring Sailors to enter the diving community and prepare for Dive School.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 10:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929434
    VIRIN: 240403-N-VJ310-1806
    Filename: DOD_110419002
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARMC Dive Candidate Training Program, by PO2 Carson Cleverly and Harrison Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARMC

