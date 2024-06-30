Persistence Pays Off

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Pedro Alfaro, a Marine with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, completes recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, June 21, 2024. Alfaro was previously dropped from November Company due to an injury and after several months of recovery is graduating with a new November Company cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)