Persistence Pays Off

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Pedro Alfaro, a Marine with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, completes recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, June 21, 2024. Alfaro was previously dropped from November Company due to an injury and after several months of recovery is graduating with a new November Company cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
|06.06.2024
|07.01.2024 10:05
|Video Productions
|929430
|240606-M-UA605-1001
|DOD_110418987
|00:03:10
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|2
