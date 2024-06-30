Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Persistence Pays Off

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Pedro Alfaro, a Marine with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, completes recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, June 21, 2024. Alfaro was previously dropped from November Company due to an injury and after several months of recovery is graduating with a new November Company cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 10:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929430
    VIRIN: 240606-M-UA605-1001
    Filename: DOD_110418987
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Obstacle
    Graduation
    Drill instructor
    Crucible
    support battalion
    EGA

