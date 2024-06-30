U.S. Navy Capt. Tracy R. Isaac, commander of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Beaufort receives command from Capt. Chad E. Roe in a Change of Command ceremony held at Naval Hospital Beaufort, S.C., June 27, 2024. The Change of Command ceremony is a time honored tradition which formally conveys to the Sailors of the Command, the continuity of command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 09:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|929429
|VIRIN:
|240627-M-UA605-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110418985
|Length:
|00:56:52
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NMRTC Beaufort Change of Command, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson and LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
