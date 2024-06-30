Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Beaufort Change of Command

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson and Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Navy Capt. Tracy R. Isaac, commander of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Beaufort receives command from Capt. Chad E. Roe in a Change of Command ceremony held at Naval Hospital Beaufort, S.C., June 27, 2024. The Change of Command ceremony is a time honored tradition which formally conveys to the Sailors of the Command, the continuity of command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 09:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 929429
    VIRIN: 240627-M-UA605-1001
    Filename: DOD_110418985
    Length: 00:56:52
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    ceremony
    command
    traditions
    corpsman
    navy
    sailor

