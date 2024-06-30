45th RS 30-year anniversary

Governor Jim Pillen signs a proclamation recognizing July 1, 2024 as Wildcat day in honor of the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron's 30th anniversary at Offutt AFB.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 09:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929425
|VIRIN:
|240617-F-FB238-8425
|Filename:
|DOD_110418951
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
