    45th RS 30-year anniversary

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by David Farley 

    55th Wing

    Governor Jim Pillen signs a proclamation recognizing July 1, 2024 as Wildcat day in honor of the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron's 30th anniversary at Offutt AFB.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 09:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929425
    VIRIN: 240617-F-FB238-8425
    Filename: DOD_110418951
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US

    Offutt AFB
    30 years
    45th RS
    Wildcat day

