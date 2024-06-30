Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Danish International Sniper Competition 2024

    OKSBOL, DENMARK

    06.26.2024

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Sniper teams from various countries perform at the stress shoot lane during the Danish International Sniper Competition at Oksbol, Denmark, June 26, 2024. 32 teams from 14 nations compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 07:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929418
    VIRIN: 240626-A-BS310-3000
    Filename: DOD_110418872
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: OKSBOL, DK

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, Danish International Sniper Competition 2024, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sniper
    interoperability
    stress shoot
    Denmark
    military
    StrongerTogether

