Sniper teams from various countries perform at the stress shoot lane during the Danish International Sniper Competition at Oksbol, Denmark, June 26, 2024. 32 teams from 14 nations compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 07:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929418
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-BS310-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_110418872
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|OKSBOL, DK
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Danish International Sniper Competition 2024, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT