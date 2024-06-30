Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    (AROLL) USAG Poland’s New Commander Shares Goals

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Staff Sgt. Krystal England

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Col. Jesse Chase, incoming Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, shares his aspirations for USAG Poland on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, June 27, 2024. Chase assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Poland from Col. Christopher Church during a change of command ceremony held on June 28, 2024. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Army Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 07:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 929417
    VIRIN: 240627-D-HJ874-3449
    Filename: DOD_110418851
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: POZNAN, PL

    TAGS

    strongertogether
    targetnewseurope
    USAG Poland

