(AROLL) USAG Poland’s New Commander Shares Goals

Col. Jesse Chase, incoming Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, shares his aspirations for USAG Poland on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, June 27, 2024. Chase assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Poland from Col. Christopher Church during a change of command ceremony held on June 28, 2024. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Army Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 07:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|929417
|VIRIN:
|240627-D-HJ874-3449
|Filename:
|DOD_110418851
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
