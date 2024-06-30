(AROLL) USAG Poland’s New Commander Shares Goals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Jesse Chase, incoming Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, shares his aspirations for USAG Poland on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, June 27, 2024. Chase assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Poland from Col. Christopher Church during a change of command ceremony held on June 28, 2024. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Army Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)