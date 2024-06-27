Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea: MARFORK Marines Complete Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor Course

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.28.2024

    Video by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor Course at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, June 3-28, 2024. MCMAP is an integrated, weapons-based training system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield and contributes to the mental and physical development of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule) (This video contains music from DeWolfe Music)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 03:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929410
    VIRIN: 240628-M-HA226-1001
    Filename: DOD_110418728
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea: MARFORK Marines Complete Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor Course, by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Martial Arts
    MCMAP
    Combat Conditioning
    MARFORK
    MAI Course
    usmcnews

