U.S. Marines execute a jungle endurance test during a basic jungle skills course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2024. The week-long Basic Jungle Skills Course teaches Marines basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics to enhance lethality in harsh jungle environments. The Marines are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 02:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929394
|VIRIN:
|240624-M-MQ870-3282
|Filename:
|DOD_110418534
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th MLR Marines Execute a Jungle Endurance Course during BJSC, by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
