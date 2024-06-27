12th MLR Marines Execute a Jungle Endurance Course during BJSC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929394" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines execute a jungle endurance test during a basic jungle skills course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2024. The week-long Basic Jungle Skills Course teaches Marines basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics to enhance lethality in harsh jungle environments. The Marines are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)