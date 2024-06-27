12th MLR Marines Build Shelters and Rehearse Tactical Combat Casualty Care at JWTC      

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines rappel down a cliff during a basic jungle skills course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, June 25, 2024. The week-long Basic Jungle Skills Course teaches Marines basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics to enhance lethality in harsh jungle environments. The Marines are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)