Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Aviation Captain's Career Course Graduation Class 24-001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Welcome to the U.S. Army Aviation Captain's Career Course graduation ceremony livestream for Class 24-001 held Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Alabama.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 21:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929378
    VIRIN: 240605-A-MD562-2776
    Filename: DOD_110418213
    Length: 00:26:13
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Aviation Captain's Career Course Graduation Class 24-001, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACE
    USAACELive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT