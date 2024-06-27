Welcome to the U.S. Army Aviation Captain's Career Course graduation ceremony livestream for Class 24-001 held Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 21:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929378
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-MD562-2776
|Filename:
|DOD_110418213
|Length:
|00:26:13
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Aviation Captain's Career Course Graduation Class 24-001, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT