    DOD Warrior Games Recap

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Ryan Ahmed, Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington, Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro, Jason Goselin, Sgt. Emilie Lenglain, Sgt. Maurice Moore, Maj. Tyler Quillico, Capt. David Reyes, Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton and Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey

    DoD Warrior Games

    This film compiles the Recap for all the sports on the DOD Warrior Games during the dates of 21 to 30 Jun. The footage was provided by Sgt 1st Class. Boyintong, Sgt 1st Class. Vanwey Jefferson, Sgt. Maurice Moore, Spc. Ahmed Ryan, and edited by Capt Reyes Velez, David

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 19:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929370
    VIRIN: 240630-A-OE370-7944
    Filename: DOD_110418175
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Warrior Games

    TAGS

    WarriorGames
    WoundedWarriors
    AdaptiveSports
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024
    ServiceBranch

