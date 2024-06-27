DOD Warrior Games Recap

This film compiles the Recap for all the sports on the DOD Warrior Games during the dates of 21 to 30 Jun. The footage was provided by Sgt 1st Class. Boyintong, Sgt 1st Class. Vanwey Jefferson, Sgt. Maurice Moore, Spc. Ahmed Ryan, and edited by Capt Reyes Velez, David
|06.30.2024
|06.30.2024 19:04
|Video Productions
|929370
|240630-A-OE370-7944
|DOD_110418175
|00:05:26
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|1
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Warrior Games
