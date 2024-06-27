DOD Warrior Games Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This film compiles the Recap for all the sports on the DOD Warrior Games during the dates of 21 to 30 Jun. The footage was provided by Sgt 1st Class. Boyintong, Sgt 1st Class. Vanwey Jefferson, Sgt. Maurice Moore, Spc. Ahmed Ryan, and edited by Capt Reyes Velez, David