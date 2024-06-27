Team SOCOM athlete U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mario Webb shares his story as he competes in the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 26, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 18:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|929369
|VIRIN:
|240629-A-LO506-1254
|Filename:
|DOD_110418174
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Know The Warrior: Mario Webb, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT