Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF HTN Class 24-08 Graduation Livestream

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Welcome to the graduation livestream for the U.S. Air Force Helicopter Training Next (HTN) Class 24-08, 23d Flying Training Squadron, held at 2 p.m. on June 14, 2024, at Fort Novosel, Alabama.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 18:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929368
    VIRIN: 240614-A-MD562-4367
    Filename: DOD_110418173
    Length: 00:39:01
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF HTN Class 24-08 Graduation Livestream, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACE USAF AETC
    USAACE.Live

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT