    U.S. Army Aerospace & Occupational Medicine Residency Graduation

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Welcome to the U.S. Army Aerospace and Occupational Medicine Residency Graduation livestream held Friday, June 21, at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Alabama.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 20:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929367
    VIRIN: 240621-A-MD562-7504
    Filename: DOD_110418172
    Length: 00:40:22
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Aerospace & Occupational Medicine Residency Graduation, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAACE MEDCOE
    USAACE.Live

