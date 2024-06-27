Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers, Chanita Darville (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Customer Logistics Site Specialist, Chanita Darville, goes above and beyond to support the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, VA. She served in the Navy and understands how critical it is for DLA to efficiently provide the shipyard with the material and services their team needs to accomplish their maintenance mission. Chanita loves that she is able to give back to the military who are protecting the United States. “When the Nation Calls, DLA Answers,” is a video series highlighting DLA team members who embrace the idea of "Warfighter Always" and who provide logistics support whenever and wherever it is needed. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929348
    VIRIN: 240630-D-LU733-3854
    PIN: 505883-D
    Filename: DOD_110418117
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

