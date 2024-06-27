Cpl. Melesete Togia with Team Army tells her story during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 21-30, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Walt Disney World Resort. (U.S. Army video by Denny Mui)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 13:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929343
|VIRIN:
|240630-A-GJ107-3298
|Filename:
|DOD_110417988
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Warrior Games Melesete Togia, by CPT Denny Mui and SGT Antonio Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
