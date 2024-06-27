Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know the warrior: Sgt. Hunter Wilkes

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Maurice Moore 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Team SOCOM UMSC Sgt. Hunter Wilkes shares his story of recovery through adaptive sports as he competes in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 23:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 929330
    VIRIN: 240629-A-LO506-1171
    Filename: DOD_110417737
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: US

    This work, Know the warrior: Sgt. Hunter Wilkes, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WarriorGames24
    #WG24

