U.S Marine Sgt. Idan Urrutiagarces shares his experience during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of the sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S Navy Video by Kashif Basharat)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 14:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929324
|VIRIN:
|240628-D-SX673-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110417680
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Faces of RIMPAC 2024: U.S Marine SGT. Idan Urrutiagarces, by Kashif Basharat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT