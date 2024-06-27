Private 1st Class Arille Gellinuea discusses the training 441st Engineer Company conducted at Camp Robinson, AR.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2024 18:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929311
|VIRIN:
|240629-A-EF588-4664
|Filename:
|DOD_110417589
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 441st Engineer Company conduct training at Camp Robinson, by SFC George Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT