    2024 DOD Warrior Games - Brig. Gen. Thad Collard Shout-out

    ORLANNDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Clara Soria 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thad Collard, the Deputy Commanding General of the Army Reserve Medical Command, gives a shout-out at a wheelchair basketball game during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 27, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Walt Disney World Resort. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Clara Soria-Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 19:54
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 929299
    VIRIN: 240627-A-US397-2221
    Filename: DOD_110417359
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: ORLANNDO, FLORIDA, US

