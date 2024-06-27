U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, participate in a commemorative brigade run and physical fitness competition at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 28, 2024. The event served as a farewell to U.S. Army Col. Wilbur Hsu, the commander of the 41st FAB, before his change of command ceremony on July 2. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Tolliver)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2024 09:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929291
|VIRIN:
|240628-A-RI070-7620
|Filename:
|DOD_110417138
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st FAB Feature Run, by SFC Joseph Tolliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
