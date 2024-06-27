41st FAB Feature Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, participate in a commemorative brigade run and physical fitness competition at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 28, 2024. The event served as a farewell to U.S. Army Col. Wilbur Hsu, the commander of the 41st FAB, before his change of command ceremony on July 2. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Tolliver)