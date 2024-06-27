Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB Feature Run

    GERMANY

    06.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Tolliver 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, participate in a commemorative brigade run and physical fitness competition at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 28, 2024. The event served as a farewell to U.S. Army Col. Wilbur Hsu, the commander of the 41st FAB, before his change of command ceremony on July 2. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Tolliver)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 09:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929291
    VIRIN: 240628-A-RI070-7620
    Filename: DOD_110417138
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: DE

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

