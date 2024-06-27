Army Reserve Soldiers roll out to the community for Touch a Truck

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command participated, along with various community members, in the Rolling Meadows Touch a Truck community event, June 21, 2024, to allow local families the opportunity to climb inside community service trucks from the fire department, police, sanitation department and even a zamboni ice resurfacer.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)