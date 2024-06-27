Army Reserve Soldiers roll out to the community for Touch a Truck

Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command participated, along with various community members, in the Rolling Meadows Touch a Truck community event, June 21, 2024, to allow local families the opportunity to climb inside community service trucks from the fire department, police, sanitation department and even a zamboni ice resurfacer.
|06.28.2024
|06.28.2024 23:20
|Package
|ROLLING MEADOWS, ILLINOIS, US
