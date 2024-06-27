Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldiers roll out to the community for Touch a Truck

    ROLLING MEADOWS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command participated, along with various community members, in the Rolling Meadows Touch a Truck community event, June 21, 2024, to allow local families the opportunity to climb inside community service trucks from the fire department, police, sanitation department and even a zamboni ice resurfacer.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 23:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929284
    VIRIN: 240628-A-KL464-1001
    Filename: DOD_110417040
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: ROLLING MEADOWS, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers roll out to the community for Touch a Truck, by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    Rolling Meadows
    85th Support Command
    Touch A Truck

