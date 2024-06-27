The Peruvian Navy hosts a luncheon for partner nations aboard the Peruvian Navy Makassar-class tank landing ship BAP Pisco (AMP 156) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 28. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of the sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chris Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 23:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929283
|VIRIN:
|240628-N-TN365-1836
|Filename:
|DOD_110417039
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
This work, Peru Luncheon RIMPAC 2024, by PO3 Christopher Nielsen, identified by DVIDS
