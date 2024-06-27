The No Waiting Solution

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Tired of fitting pharmacy visits into your busy schedule? Introducing the ScriptCenter, a 24/7 automated kiosk and locker system designed for YOUR convenience. The Pharmacy Chief walks you through the entire process in this video. See how easy it is to scan your ID, verify information, and pick up your refills ANY DAY, ANY TIME.

    No more waiting in line, no more weekday restrictions. The ScriptCenter is the safe, secure, and convenient way to get your medications on YOUR terms. Watch now and unlock 24/7 prescription freedom.

    Music title "Mr. Lonogan" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 929261
    VIRIN: 240624-O-JU906-7327
    Filename: DOD_110416511
    Length: 00:02:09
    US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Pharmacy

    TAGS

    pharmacy
    IACH
    prescription refills
    ScriptCenter

