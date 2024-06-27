4-133rd FAR HIMARS Table XII Live Fire Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment conducts Table XII qualification operations on Camp Tapa, Estonia, June 27, 2024. Task Force Voit's completion of Table XII HIMARS qualifications enhances their capability to provide crucial artillery support to Task Force Pegasus, ensuring readiness and effectiveness within their area of operations. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Julian A. Winston.)