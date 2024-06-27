Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROTC cadets from Puerto Rico become leaders in the U.S. Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    06.21.2024

    Video by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Twenty-seven college students from the island of Puerto Rico became officers in the U.S. Army, Jun 21, after completing the academic and training requirements of the Army Reserve Officers’ Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 16:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 929259
    VIRIN: 240621-A-UM920-1001
    Filename: DOD_110416467
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROTC
    FORT BUCHANAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT