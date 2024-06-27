ROTC cadets from Puerto Rico become leaders in the U.S. Army

Twenty-seven college students from the island of Puerto Rico became officers in the U.S. Army, Jun 21, after completing the academic and training requirements of the Army Reserve Officers’ Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 16:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|929259
|VIRIN:
|240621-A-UM920-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110416467
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT