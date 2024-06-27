4-133rd FAR HIMARS Table XII Live Fire Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Abiel Jose Cantu, a HIMARS Crew Member with Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, speaks about conducting a Table XII qualification on Camp Tapa, Estonia, June 27, 2024. Maintaining mission readiness at all times is vital, with qualifications such as Table XII HIMARS playing a crucial role in ensuring operational effectiveness and readiness for Task Force Voit in supporting Task Force Pegasus within their operational area. The 1st Cavalry Division mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Julian A. Winston.)