Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Activation Ceremony

The Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officers Accessions and Citizen Development holds a ceremony to activate the Air Force’s Warrant Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 28, 2024. The U.S. Air Force dissolved its Warrant Officer Corps in 1958 following the creation of the senior master sergeant and chief master sergeant ranks, who assumed the duties previously filled by warrant officers. These SNCOs took on specific technical duties but were never relieved of their institutional requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
