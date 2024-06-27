Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Activation Ceremony

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officers Accessions and Citizen Development holds a ceremony to activate the Air Force’s Warrant Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 28, 2024. The U.S. Air Force dissolved its Warrant Officer Corps in 1958 following the creation of the senior master sergeant and chief master sergeant ranks, who assumed the duties previously filled by warrant officers. These SNCOs took on specific technical duties but were never relieved of their institutional requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    This work, Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Activation Ceremony, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force&rsquo;s Warrant Officer Training School activated

