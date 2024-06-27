U.S. Soldiers attending the 13B10 cannon crewmember course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute conduct live-fire artillery training on the M119 towed howitzer June 25 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 13:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929233
|VIRIN:
|240628-Z-AM608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110415742
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cannon crewmember artillery live-fire, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pennsylvania
Fort Indiantown Gap
Army National Guard
Live-Fire Training
13B Cannon Crewmember
M119 Towed howitzer
