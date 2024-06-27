Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon crewmember artillery live-fire

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers attending the 13B10 cannon crewmember course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute conduct live-fire artillery training on the M119 towed howitzer June 25 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannon crewmember artillery live-fire, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Army National Guard

    Live-Fire Training

    13B Cannon Crewmember

    M119 Towed howitzer

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Live-fire
    166th Regiment
    M119
    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute
    166th RTI

