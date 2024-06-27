DAY 2: Vietnam War Annual Government Brief 2024, Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operations Overview

Colonel Matt Brannen, USMC Deputy Director for Operations, DPAA

Vietnam War Research and Joint Field Activities Commander Brandon Sims, USN Future Operations Division Chief, Indo Pacific Directorate

Mr. Matt Kristoff

Vietnam War Branch Chief, Indo Pacific Directorate

Mapping History: Navigating Historical Conflicts with Intelligence Insights from the National Geospatial Agency

Vice Admiral Frank Whitworth, USN, NGA Director



(Day 2)The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) provides briefings and updates to the families of American service members who served in the Vietnam War and remain unaccounted for. These events feature guest speakers, including senior leaders, experts, and scientists, who are actively engaged in the POW/MIA mission.

