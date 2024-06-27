Know the warrior: Lance Cpl. Darin Davis

After a drowning experience that left Lance Cpl. Darin Davis in a two week induced coma, one month in the ICU, and another month in poly trauma center, he needed to relearn how to walk, talk and eat/drink. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024.
|06.27.2024
|06.28.2024 12:45
|Interviews
|929217
|240627-A-LO506-3811
|DOD_110415653
|00:01:18
|US
|0
|0
