    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken joins Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Officer Dr. Matthew Graviss for a “A Conversation on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at State.”

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 12:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 929214
    Filename: DOD_110415616
    Length: 01:12:15
    Location: US

    Artificial Intelligence
    Antony J. Blinken

